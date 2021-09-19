ChatCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $23,967.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.44 or 0.99849337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00088105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001391 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002159 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

