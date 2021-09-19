CheesecakeSwap Token Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $100,840.36 and $37,332.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

