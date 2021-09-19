Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,800 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the August 15th total of 546,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.