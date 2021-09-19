Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,139 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 935.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 180,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after acquiring an additional 162,761 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. 16,008,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,453,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.44. The firm has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

