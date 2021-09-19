Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,130 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,781.00, a P/E/G ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

