Chimpion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $862,209.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $89.71 million and approximately $862,209.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for $2.83 or 0.00005936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00128940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00048867 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

