Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of KDNY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.41. 784,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $555.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $7,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 673,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

