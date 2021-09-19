Christopher Dawson Sells 1,436 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $63,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,151.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Christopher Dawson sold 1,476 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $72,589.68.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $869,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $7,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.