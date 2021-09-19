Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.