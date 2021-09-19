Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.74 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 89,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.28.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.