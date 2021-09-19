Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,612 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $342.73 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.74 and a twelve month high of $391.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.70 and its 200-day moving average is $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.