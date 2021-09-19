Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,088 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $744,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Globe Life by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after acquiring an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Globe Life by 58.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Globe Life by 11.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Globe Life stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $98.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

