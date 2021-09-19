Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $982,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Corning were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 26.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after buying an additional 912,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,784,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $154,797,000 after buying an additional 1,004,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

