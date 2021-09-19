Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,647 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,238,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,871,000 after buying an additional 455,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.