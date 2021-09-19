Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,775 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

