Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 765 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

NYSE:FRC opened at $200.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.