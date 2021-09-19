Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Short Interest Update

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,303,900 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the August 15th total of 7,623,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 260.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CNNWF stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

