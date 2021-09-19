Cipher Price Up 116.6% Over Last 7 Days (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Cipher has traded up 116.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $108,470.00 and $2,666.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.13 or 0.00733140 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001401 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $571.54 or 0.01200163 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

