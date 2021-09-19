Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.52.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

