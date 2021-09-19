Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $64.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

