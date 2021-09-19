Citigroup Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $89.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. Oracle has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $236.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

