Citigroup Inc. Acquires 777,062 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 8,521.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 786,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777,062 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Ferro alerts:

NYSE FOE opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.