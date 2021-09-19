Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $19,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 151.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in F5 Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $204.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.17 and its 200 day moving average is $196.27.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.