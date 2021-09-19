Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 149,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.61% of CNX Resources worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 108,336 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 235,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 567.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.