Citigroup Inc. Has $17.54 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,391 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of STORE Capital worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

