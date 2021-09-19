Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 359,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 185,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 447,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 203,284 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.96. 30,775,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,611,113. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

