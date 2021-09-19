Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,204 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,647,000 after purchasing an additional 153,812 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 627.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 128,816 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day moving average of $168.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

