Citigroup Inc. Sells 254,465 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $19,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,462,000 after buying an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,631,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

