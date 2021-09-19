Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,058,797 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,058,797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $20,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.34 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

