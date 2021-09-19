Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR remained flat at $$2.08 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,035. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $303.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after buying an additional 6,195,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 586,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $6,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 909,255 shares in the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. It is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; CITI-002, which provides anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and CITI-101, which is a bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin for reducing acute inflammation and microbial colonization of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies.

