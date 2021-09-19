CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CLSH opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. CLS Holdings USA has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.39.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

