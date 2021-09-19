Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Cognex reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.84. 2,505,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. Cognex has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

