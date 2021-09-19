Cognyte Software (CGNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, September 20th. Analysts expect Cognyte Software to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of CGNT opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

CGNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.