Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $46.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHU. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.45. 714,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,451. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $350,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,320.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cohu by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cohu by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cohu by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohu by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

