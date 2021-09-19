Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,808. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE CFX opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

