Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Holdings Decreased by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,914 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group accounts for approximately 9.8% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $187,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $562,761,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,099,000 after purchasing an additional 322,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 640,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 597,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 81,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.24 and a 1-year high of $143.38.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

