Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXP. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.