Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comerica were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE CMA opened at $74.07 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.