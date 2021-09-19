Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.05. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.60. 1,004,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,499. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after acquiring an additional 663,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,889,000 after acquiring an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

