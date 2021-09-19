Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

