Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.53. 7,049,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.58.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

