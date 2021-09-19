Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,616,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,864,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,619,000 after acquiring an additional 974,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. 7,593,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,932. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.