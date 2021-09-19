Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 24.1% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 8.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 61,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,878,304.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,685,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,092,274. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,346,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,355. The firm has a market cap of $403.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

