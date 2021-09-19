Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 92,745,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,667,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

