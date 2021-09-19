Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 46,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,031,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,172,515. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

