Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $409.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report sales of $409.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.00 million and the lowest is $362.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $178.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million.

CRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. 5,175,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

