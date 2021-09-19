Condor Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,722,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.05 and a 200 day moving average of $424.82. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

