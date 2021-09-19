Condor Capital Management Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $156.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,947,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,051. The firm has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

