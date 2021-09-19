Condor Capital Management Raises Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 547,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,228. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44.

