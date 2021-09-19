Condor Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 423.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,381,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,192 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 1,036.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 503,156 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 169,645 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. 10,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51.

